Man, woman stabbed in domestic dispute incident

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two suspects were transported to the hospital for injuries in what police are calling a domestic dispute situation.

Battle Creek Police responded to the incident in the 100 block of East Kingman Avenue, and located two stabbing victims.

A man and woman are reported to have been fighting when the altercation became physical. The woman sustained a stab wound to her face and the male suspect was stabbed in the torso.

Both individuals are facing Felonious Domestic charges.