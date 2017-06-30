Morning Buzz: Sony wants you to put the needle on the record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morning Buzz for Friday June 30, 2017

1. The Lower Peninsula has had coyote and bear sightings before but for the first time ever the DNR confirms a cougar sighting. The cougar was spotted near the Rose Lake State Wildlife Area in Bath Township on June 21.

2. While it's still one of the cheapest public universities in Michigan when it comes to tuition, Western Michigan University is raising tuition for the 2017-18 school year. Freshman and Sophomores will see a 4%, or $450 per semester, increase while graduate students will se an over 7% hike.

3. Holiday travel is expected to hit a 15-year this weekend as many hit the road for the 4th of July. According to Triple A, more than 44 million people are travelling this year with 1.5 million Michiganders taking a journey of 50 miles or more from home. The most popular destination around the country for Independence Day travel is Orlando, Florida.

4. You've heard of the Butterball Hotline during Thanksgiving. But now, during the 4th of July weekend you can call the Grill US Hotline. The service is offered from Longhorn Steakhouse and the toll free number will offer expert tips and tricks to make your grilling experience perfect. The phone lines will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 2. You can also visit them online at www.expertgriller.com.

5. Put the needle on the record...again. Sony is announcing plans to dust off the vinyl for the first time in nearly 20 years. The music giant released word that it plans to start producing actual records - that is, pressed music onto vinyl, for the first time since the late 80s.