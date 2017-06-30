Morning Mix Weather Kid of the Month: Kace from Hudsonville

Posted 11:50 AM, June 30, 2017, by , Updated at 11:49AM, June 30, 2017

Meet Kace from Hudsonville. He was this month's winner of a $100 Visa gift card from West Michigan Chevy Dealers and a fun morning on our show. Kace gave us the holiday weekend forecast alongside FOX17's newest meteorologist Candace Monacelli.

