Prosecutor: Shooter acted in self-defense in fatal road rage shooting

Posted 9:46 AM, June 30, 2017, by , Updated at 04:33PM, June 30, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kent County Prosecutor has released more information Friday morning regarding an apparent road rage shooting that left one person dead and another one wounded.

Donald Dudley, 20, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of May 22 on M-37, north of Sparta Avenue NW.  His brother, Benjamin, 18, was wounded.

Donald 'Donny' Dudley, 20 (left). Benjamin 'Benny' Dudley, 18 (right) (courtesy photos)

Robert Chipman Jr., 43, of Newaygo, told deputies he shot both men during a physical altercation. Chipman has a valid state concealed pistol license, investigators say.

Friday morning, Prosecutor Chris Becker said that he will not be pressing charges against Chipman, believing that they would not be able to prove that Chipman was not acting in self-defense.

Becker said during the altercation, both Dudleys approached Chipman's vehicle with "hostile intent." Seeing the situation as a possible 2-on-1 altercation, Chipman was justified in using self-defense, according to Becker.  They had also allegedly thrown at item at Chipman's vehicle.

You can watch the entire statement from Becker below.  You can read the entire document here: Prosecutor Road Rage Decision

 

