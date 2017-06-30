Two teen drivers critically injured in moped crash

WALKER, Mich. —  Two teens from the Walker area sustained critical injuries when they were hit by a minivan while driving their mopeds.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday night police responded to a crash at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Richmond Street NW.

According to police, the two 15-year-old moped drivers were stopped at a stop sign on Richmond Street when a minivan northbound on Wilson Avenue struck them.

The 17-year-old driver of the minivan was uninjured.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor. The incident remains under investigation.

1 Comment

  C.B.

    Ever since that ’roundabout’ was implemented at Wilson & Remembrance, it’s next to impossible to turn onto Wilson or cross from Richmond. The south bound Wilson flow of traffic never has a break, a light or another useless roundabout is needed at that intersection. There will be more & more accidents resulting from that poor planning of that roundabout & speeds are far too high in that area.

    Reply