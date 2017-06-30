Wow your guests with a Low Country Boil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sure, you can have the traditional hot dogs and hamburgers at your holiday BBQ, but imagine the gasps when you have a table full of shrimp, corn on the cob, chopped up sausage and red potatoes with a wonderful seasoning on top and doused with butter. This my friends is exactly what Chef Len with American Char, 6394 Adams St. in Drenthe, Mi. treated our FOX 17 Morning Mix staff to on Friday. It's commonly known as a Low Country Boil.

So how do you make this? Chef grilled some of the items because that's just what he does, but he added boiled his potatoes, then the sausage to help build a flavorful stock followed by corn and then the shrimp. Once it's all cooked to temperature, you drain the pot and pour the food out onto some brown butcher's paper. On top, he added some butter and seasoning. Next, people swarm and dive in. This typically is done with craw fish but people do their own variations.

You can also taste some of Chef Len's food at Brew Merchant in Holland this weekend from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday serving up some goodness.

American Char is great for catering your next event. Reach out to them on Facebook or by calling 616.688.7400.