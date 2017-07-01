Battle Creek man fires bullets into occupied van

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An arrest was made after a man fired a gun into an occupied vehicle early Saturday morning.

At 4:19 a.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Police Department investigated a report of shots fired in the area of Goodale Avenue and Wood Street. The investigation showed that a 50-year-old man from Battle Creek had fired several bullets from a handgun into an occupied van during a dispute.

Nobody was injured.

The man was arrested on a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.

The incident remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Police Department.

