Health department warns residents about possible effects of mulch fire

Posted 1:24 AM, July 1, 2017, by , Updated at 01:25AM, July 1, 2017

Mulch Fire from SkyView 17 Drone

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People living in Kalamazoo County are starting to experience the effects of the large fire that continues to burn at a mulch facitility in St. Joseph County that started five days ago.

That is according to the Kalamazoo County Health Department which sent out a letter Friday saying the fire is not posing any health related hazards at this point.

The department says crews are closely monitoring the fire to make sure it doesn’t spread to neighboring counties. The department says it has been monitoring the air with the help of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

