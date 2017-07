Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- It's the 8th year of Muskegon Rockstock and this year the fireworks will be bigger and better than ever!

Tickets are $5 but kids and veteran get in for free.

Gates open around 5 p.m. on July 3rd and 4th.

There will be craft beer, several bands and Kidstock for the children.