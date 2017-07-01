New study suggests psychopaths drink their coffee black
HOUSTON– How you like your morning cup of joe, could say more about you than you know.
A new study from the University of Innsbruck, found a connection between people who prefer their brew black and certain psychopathic personality traits.
Another study from Gettysburg College, found people who like their coffee sweet, tend to have more agreeable and helpful personalities.
So whether you’re sweet, or psycho, turns out there’s something primal, about our taste in coffee.
1 Comment
Danielle
This is untrue. Diabetics cant have sugar, non violent traffic offenders in jail may not be able to afford sugar and some people love coffees untainted flavor. Ive contacted you for 3 years now about kent county abusing power and its residents and yall post this shit before doing the counties tax payers a service to end corruption. Way to treat those who keep you on tv…idiots…selfish, ignorant and lazy. 3 years youve aided a cover up of corruption…