New study suggests psychopaths drink their coffee black

HOUSTON– How you like your morning cup of joe, could say more about you than you know.

A new study from the University of Innsbruck, found a connection between people who prefer their brew black and certain psychopathic personality traits.

Another study from Gettysburg College, found people who like their coffee sweet, tend to have more agreeable and helpful personalities.

So whether you’re sweet, or psycho, turns out there’s something primal, about our taste in coffee.