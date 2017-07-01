New study suggests psychopaths drink their coffee black

Posted 1:39 AM, July 1, 2017, by

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOUSTON– How you like your morning cup of joe, could say more about you than you know.

A new study from the University of Innsbruck, found a connection between people who prefer their brew black and certain psychopathic personality traits.

Another study from Gettysburg College, found people who like their coffee sweet, tend to have more agreeable and helpful personalities.

So whether you’re sweet, or psycho, turns out there’s something primal, about our taste in coffee.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Danielle

    This is untrue. Diabetics cant have sugar, non violent traffic offenders in jail may not be able to afford sugar and some people love coffees untainted flavor. Ive contacted you for 3 years now about kent county abusing power and its residents and yall post this shit before doing the counties tax payers a service to end corruption. Way to treat those who keep you on tv…idiots…selfish, ignorant and lazy. 3 years youve aided a cover up of corruption…

    Reply