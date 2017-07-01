× Police investigate crash on Gun Lake in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Police say at least 2 people were injured after a crash on Gun Lake Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:08 p.m. on the east side of Gun Lake in Orangeville Township.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-foot boat crashed into a personal watercraft. Police say the operator of the boat jumped into the water to help assist the injured man, who was reportedly operating the watercraft at the time.

Bystanders helped emergency crews during the rescue efforts and apparently found the wife of the boat operator floating face up and uncurious in the water. Police say CPR was administered before the woman and the rest of the people involved were taken to the hospital.

The status of their injuries are unknown, according to a press release from the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.