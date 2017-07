× Semi rolls over on U.S. 131 in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A semi-truck overturned Saturday morning on U.S. 131.

The accident occurred at about 6 a.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of 131 at 129th Avenue in Allegan County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said nobody was injured in the crash.

Heavy duty cranes eventually returned the semi to an upright position.

The cause of the accident remains unknown.