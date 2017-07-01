Win a $1,000 gift certificate to Gerrit’s Appliance
-
For The Kidz Gymnastics summer programs keep kids active
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 4
-
Putting for pups: Golf fundraiser for Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary
-
Crayola opens colorful contest for new crayon shade
-
Michigan members of Congress vow to get Soo Locks funding
-
-
Chestnut, Sudo repeat; 5 taken into custody at hot dog contest
-
Morning Buzz: “Last Dog” adopted from Empty the Shelters event
-
Who wins the FOX 17 Morning News Eating Contest?
-
Morning Buzz: Happy National Doughnut Day!
-
Hudsonville Coach Vruggink joins 1,000-win club
-
-
Kansas House race could mean trouble for GOP
-
Concerts, events, and more at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel
-
More than 2,500 pets adopted in ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
3 comments
Julie Kreger DeWitt
We originally had a very large Frigidaire that was given to us back in 1982. When that stopped working, we looked for a new one but had to settled on a little used one for $100. We purchased a VERY small freezer for our use a few years ago. It has been five years and this is too small. Appliances are well worth the price if you can afford them. This would be my “Little wonder” should you choose us for this win. Gerrit’s is the first place we go to get ideas and replace with new appliances. The freezer is the only one that needs help!
Linda Morehouse
I’d LOVE to win a new stainless steel door refrigerator! Ours is getting old and will be needing replacing sooner rather than later. OR our upright freezer door is being held shut by a bungee cord! LOL.
We have needs! 😳
We’d love to say “We got it from Gerrits”
Teresa Morgan
If i were to win it would be great for my family of 5 to have a new refrigerator with freezer on bottom instead of our side by side that is just too small.
We love Fox17 shows.😍