Applications available for fall turkey hunting licenses
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The application period for Michigan’s fall turkey hunting licenses has started.
The Department of Natural Resources says more than 51,000 licenses are available, including 4,650 general licenses and 46,700 private-land licenses.
Applications are available through Aug. 1. The fee is $5.
The results and leftover license availability will be posted on Aug. 14. The 2017 season runs from Sept. 15 to Nov. 14.
