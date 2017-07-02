Applications available for fall turkey hunting licenses

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The application period for Michigan’s fall turkey hunting licenses has started.

The Department of Natural Resources says more than 51,000 licenses are available, including 4,650 general licenses and 46,700 private-land licenses.

Applications are available through Aug. 1. The fee is $5.

The results and leftover license availability will be posted on Aug. 14. The 2017 season runs from Sept. 15 to Nov. 14.

1 Comment

  • Mash up

    Five dollars might be too much for all the pick up driving white trash hunters out there…takes away from their smokes money! Hillbillies!

    Reply