GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- You can get a taste of Latin food, music, and culture Sunday in Downtown Grand Rapids.

It's going on from 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Salsa In The Rosa Parks Circle and is free and open to the public.

Organizers say to meet at Monroe Center and Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

There will be Caribbean Food, games, Zumba and a dance Contest, live entertainment and more.