Fulton Street Farmers Market providing West Michigan with fresh foods for 95 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The oldest farmers market in Grand Rapids brings in more than 6,000 people during the 4th of July weekend.

The Fulton Street Farmer's Market is celebrating 95 years of providing food and farming for the community. Since 1922, people have been coming for fresh options.

Knowing where the food comes from is a big reason people come here to find a healthier way to eat.

“I am recovering from stage 4 cancer that I almost died,” says Rosario Munder. “Buy from Grand Rapids, buy local. How many farmers we have here? I love the farmers.”

And with demand for freshness being so high it can be hard for vendors to keep up.

“We’re from Cedar Springs and today’s going really well. We came with a full truck this morning. And it’s not even 11:00 and we’re almost empty," says one farmer from Cedar Springs.

The market is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:00 am till 3:00 pm.

It runs till the last Saturday before Christmas.