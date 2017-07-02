Grandwich 2017 needs your palate, and your vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A completely free event will allow restaurant owners to get their name out, while giving locals the chance to taste some of their more unique menu items.

Grandwich 2017 will showcase sandwiches from more than 30 restaurants in the Grand Rapids area. And the winner…is up to you! Between July 5th and July 21st you can vote on your favorite sandwich. Similar to ArtPrize, the top ten finalists will be announced on the Grandwich website and social media accounts on July 24th, but there will also be a juried vote made up of expert judges.

For more information on Grandwich 2017, click here.