× GRPD: Man shot in shoulder on the city’s SE side, no suspects in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Police say they are looking for two people following a shooting on the city’s southeast side Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Brown Street SE in Grand Rapids.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and rushed to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say two light skinned black male teens were seen running off after the shooting. Both were reportedly wearing black hoodies and black pants. No arrests have been made.

Witnesses told police the incident may be drug related.

If you have any information, call police at (616) 456-3604 or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.