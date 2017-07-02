× Here’s why a new study shows more millennials are having strokes

LOS ANGELES (FOX NEWS) — A new study shows millennials are having strokes more than ever before and the reason health officials are blaming will shock you.

Constantly checking social media and eating fast food and not exercising are just some of the lifestyle choices doctors say are putting millennials more at risk for a stroke.

“I really didn’t even know stroke was an issue, I never thought about that their might be a stroke because of my social media or exercising habits,” says Izzy, a student who is shocked by the report.

The latest research shows strokes among people ages 18 to 34 have spiked in recent years. A 34-percent increase in women and a 15-percent increase in men.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control made those conclusions after surveying hospitals across the country.

“I think the numbers are a warning sign,” says Mark Liker, Neurosurgeon at Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Liker says it’s fallout from a society with climbing rates of obesity and diabetes.

“This is essentially the second shoe to drop, now we are seeing the affects of those disease patterns,” Liker said.

The higher rate of stroke is most likely attributed to lifestyle. Younger generations are often choosing to surf social media rather than doing something active.

“I do work out normally but I know that even when working out it’s hard to stay off social media, so if you’re taking a break you might take a break on your phone or on social media, ” says Dwayne Mitchell, a millennial who was also stunned by the research.

It’s also about eating habits, which many teens say sometimes comes down to the cost of health food versus fast food.

“It’s difficult to go to whole foods and make dinner for your self but rather it’s easy to go to Chipotle or In and Out and just get quick food,” she said.

But Liker says the consequences of these choices could be dangerous.

“If you are having a stroke at the age of 35, the chances of you living a full life to the average life expectancy to mid-80s is very low,” he said.

The study also found that millennials who live in big cities have an increased risk for stroke compared to those living in rural areas.