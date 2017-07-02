× Home invasion leads to officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Deputies in Calhoun County say a 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges after breaking into a home he used to live at, stealing a gun from inside, and then leading police on a short pursuit that ended in an officer-involved shooting.

Deputies say the home invasion was reported Saturday night around 11:50 p.m. in the 14000 block of J drive in Marshall Township. We’re told the suspect entered the home, stole a gun, and fired a round at the homeowner inside but missed.

He then took off from the scene in a van on westbound Emmett Street when a Calhoun County deputy and MSP trooper noticed the van.

They tried to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect continued driving.

The suspect eventually got out of the car and fired rounds towards police, striking two police cruisers. Police then returned fire, firing “dozens” of shots towards the suspect striking him in his torso and his hip.

Deputies say the suspect was taken to Bronson Hospital in stable condition.

His name has not yet been released.

No officers were injured in the incident.