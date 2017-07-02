Home invasion leads to Battle Creek police shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies in Calhoun County say a 47-year-old Battle Creek man is facing multiple charges after breaking into a home he used to live at, stealing a gun from inside and then leading police on a short pursuit that ended in an officer-involved shooting.

Deputies say the home invasion was reported at 11:51 p.m. Saturday in the 14000 block of J Drive North in Marshall Township after a 45-year-old Battle Creek woman reported that someone was breaking into her home. We're told the suspect entered the home, stole a gun and fired a shot at the homeowner inside but missed.

The intruder was identified as the woman's ex-boyfriend.

He fled with two guns from the home.

The man took off from the scene in a van on westbound Emmett Street. Thirteen minutes later a Calhoun County deputy and a Michigan State Police trooper noticed the van on Emmett near Maxwell in Pennfield Township.

They tried to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect continued driving and a short pursuit ensued.

The suspect eventually got out of the car at the intersection of Van Buren and Elm, and fired gunshots toward police, striking two police cruisers. Both the deputy and the MSP trooper returned fire, firing "dozens" of shots toward the suspect, who was hit in his torso and his hip, and was taken into custody.

Deputies say the suspect was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo where he was listed in stable condition.

His name has not yet been released.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The home invasion is being investigated by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office while the officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Michigan State Police.

The Battle Creek Police Crime Lab assisted by processing the shooting scene.