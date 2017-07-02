Kentwood man killed in Ottawa County motorcycle crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Deputies in Ottawa County say a motorcycle rider has died after he crashed his motorcycle into an embankment.

The crash happened Saturday evening just before 5 p.m. on Corporate Grove Drive at 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.

Deputies say the motorcycle rider, later identified as Joshua Ross, 27, of Kentwood, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control on a curve in the road.

He was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where he originally was listed in critical condition but later died.

It is not clear if alcohol or drugs played a role.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.