Police: Woman robbed while sitting in car

Posted 8:22 AM, July 2, 2017, by , Updated at 08:43AM, July 2, 2017

PORTAGE, Mich. — The search is on for a person who police say robbed a woman while she was sitting in her car.

The robbery reportedly happened at the Crossroads Galleria in the 6400 block of S. Westnedge Avenue around 10:41 p.m. Saturday.

Police say an unknown suspect approached her car, opened the door and demanded money from the woman inside. The suspect then produced a handgun and struck the woman in her head before grabbing her purse and running towards the Timberwood Crossing apartment complex.

The suspect is only being described as a black male, medium build, about 6 feet tall, 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white short sleeve shirt, black pants, and a black hat.

The case remains under investigation.  Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100, www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s