Police: Woman robbed while sitting in car

PORTAGE, Mich. — The search is on for a person who police say robbed a woman while she was sitting in her car.

The robbery reportedly happened at the Crossroads Galleria in the 6400 block of S. Westnedge Avenue around 10:41 p.m. Saturday.

Police say an unknown suspect approached her car, opened the door and demanded money from the woman inside. The suspect then produced a handgun and struck the woman in her head before grabbing her purse and running towards the Timberwood Crossing apartment complex.

The suspect is only being described as a black male, medium build, about 6 feet tall, 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white short sleeve shirt, black pants, and a black hat.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100, www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.