Adele fans #SingForAdele

(CNN) — The love for Adele is such that when she can’t sing, her fans will step up to sub for her.

The #SingForAdele campaign began after the singer broke the news she would be unable to perform the final two concerts of her world tour.

“On medical advice, I simply am unable to perform over the weekend,” the singer posted on social media Friday. “To say I’m heartbroken would be a complete understatement.”

But while damaged vocal cords kept the Grammy winner from “Rolling in the Deep” at her scheduled Wembley Stadium gigs in the U.K., fans gathered there anyway as part of the #SingForAdele campaign, which went viral.

“Guys! Adele can’t sing for us but we can sing for her,” said a note which made the rounds on social media and encouraged fans to meet up at Wembley. “We will be walking around and singing her set list, or whatever song you will want to sing for her.”

The “Daydreamers,” as her devoted fans are known, answered the call and flocked to the venue to show their support with renditions of her hits.

Those who couldn’t make it simply posted videos of themselves performing covers.

The famously private singer has hinted that this tour might be her swan song as far as traveling the world with her tunes goes.

“Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well,” Adele wrote in a note posted on Instagram last week. “I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things.”