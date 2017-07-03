× Area residents working to improve safety on Cheboygan River

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — People living along the Cheboygan River in northern Michigan are working with the Cheboygan County sheriff’s office and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to improve safety on the waterway.

The Cheboygan Daily Tribune reports that the Cheboygan River Preservation Association wants to combat violations of no wake laws on the river by posting signs and placing fliers around the area about the laws.

The newspaper reports that area residents are concerned about the safety of swimmers due to the speed of boats using the river. Soil erosion caused by the boats’ wake also is a concern.

Cheboygan River Preservation Association co-founder David Ripper says “a lot of the people, they are out of towners” who “don’t really know what the laws and the situation is on the river.”