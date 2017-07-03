× Bystander helps save swimmer from drowning in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — While on South Beach in South Haven a Samaritan witnessed a 33-year-old man disappear below the surface of Lake Michigan before they jumped into action to rescue the struggling swimmer.

According to South Haven Emergency Services, the man from Kalamazoo entered the water to retrieve toys when he began to struggle.

When officials arrived the witness had pulled the man from the water. The victim had a pulse when help arrived, but with shallow respirations.

He was quickly transported to Bronson South Haven Emergency Room for treatment.

The lake at the time of the incident was around 68.4 degrees with less than 1-foot waves.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.