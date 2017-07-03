Early crash closes Michigan Street in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash brought down live power lines, closing Michigan Street east of Fuller Avenue for several hours early Monday.

FOX 17 confirmed with Grand Rapids Police that a one-car crash brought down the lines on the street in front of Rylee’s Ace Hardware around 3:30 a.m.

There was no word on injuries, but the crash took out the power to the traffic signals at the intersection of Michigan and Fuller and on Fuller Avenue over I-96.

Michigan Street was reopened around 5:30 a.m., but Consumers crews remained to replace the pole and lines.

