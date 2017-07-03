‘Gotham’ star Donal Logue asks for help in finding daughter

Posted 12:05 PM, July 3, 2017, by

(Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Donal Logue is asking for the public’s help in locating his teenage daughter, who was last seen a week ago in New York City.

The star of Fox’s “Gotham” writes on Facebook that the “net had been flung far and wide” since 16-year-old Jade Logue disappeared. Logue says he has the New York Police Department, FBI and others involved.

He asks that whoever may be with Jade to “just drop her off.” He says she’ll be taken back “with hugs and no questions asked.”

Jade Logue was last seen in Brooklyn on June 26. She is transgender and was previously known as Arlo Logue.

New York City police say there are no updates on the case as of early Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s