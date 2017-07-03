‘I should’ve never went outside’ — 7-year-old shot in Muskegon Heights out of hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. -- J'Anthony Bell and his family said they're thanking God the 7-year-old's injuries aren't any worse than they are. Muskegon Heights Police said the child was caught in a crossfire Sunday evening when a gunman opened fire on Ivory Avenue.

"I should've never went outside," J'Anthony told FOX 17. "I got shot before I went back home."

The child was playing with friends when he and another man were shot, according to police. Chief Joseph Thomas said the adult victim died Monday.

"I'm just happy that my baby is alive," mom Ladiedre Bell said. She and the boy's father said J'Anthony might have to have emergency surgery to remove a bullet fragment from his cheek, but other than that, "He's doing well."

"I've been here six years and never known that my child would be the one to get hit or grazed three times by a bullet," his mother said. "Three bullets."

Outraged by the violence in this community, 7-J'Anthony has a simple but meaningful request: "They should put the guns down and don't shoot."

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Dr. Joseph Thomas said the adult victim got into a confrontation a couple of days ago with the possible shooter. He said a person of interest is in custody.