Is Vice President Mike Pence planning a surprise Fourth of July trip to Grandville?

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — If the rumors are true, the Grandville Fourth of July parade could get a patriotic boost from the nation’s number-two-in-charge.

Buzz that Vice President Mike Pence could be on hand for the event, while still unconfirmed, is tearing through the community.

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport confirmed to FOX17 on Monday that representatives for the VP had reached out to them last week, urging them to prepare for a possible arrival on Independence Day. Federal Aviation Administration restrictions to airspace around Ford International were put into place recently – VIP restrictions that also bar flights over Grandville during the parade.

Those restrictions are in place from 10:15 – 11:15 a.m. through 12:30 – 1:45 p.m. Could they signify a vice presidential arrival and departure?

City of Grandville officials would not confirm the identity of any distinguished visitors during tomorrow’s parade, but did indicate they had heard rumors of a high-profile guest. Grandville police also confirmed an increased police presence during the festivities, but would not elaborate.

A possible Pence visit would mark a number of big political visits since the kick off of last year’s campaign season. In fact, then-candidate Donald Trump ended his successful run for president in Grand Rapids, holding a rally before polls closed at DeVos Place downtown.

