Man injured after striking deer with quad runner

NOTTAWA TWP., Mich. — A man was injured on Monday after he struck a deer while riding a 2016 Honda Rancher quad runner.

According to police, following the impact 56-year-old Mark Starkey from Denver Township rolled the quad and was injured.

Starkey suffered possible fractures to his back and abrasions. He was able to get to a nearby residence for help.

Starkey’s current condition is unknown at this time.