Mulch facility fire finally extinguished

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After nearly a week of battling, crews are now reporting the fire that engulfed a mulch facility is out.

In a Facebook post by the White Pigeon Township Fire Department posted that crews were finally able to fully leave the scene on July 1.

The blaze swept through over a dozen acres at the facility, destroying the area.  According to officials the diferent fuel sources such a palettes and mulch kept the fire active.

The cause of the massive blaze is still unknown and the incident remains under investigation.

