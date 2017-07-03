Grand Haven State Park shut down following disturbance
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven State Beach was evacuated following a large disturbance involving a reported 300 people.
Ottawa County Central Dispatch says the beach was evacuated and closed following a report Monday night of a large disturbance in the park. The nature of the disturbance was unclear according to dispatch officials, but Grand Haven Tribune reports that around 8:30 p.m., a large fight broke out.
Grand Haven police and Ottawa County deputies were sent to help escort people off the beach.
Push To Talk
Tell us the rest of the story….or I will
Tori
What did you see? Were you there?
George
What a bunch of immature people. People, GROW UP. Way to reck it for others.
steve
Hey folks, they’re special because the public as a whole has been forced to allow them to do pretty much as they please for fear of discrimination accusations. And the fear of those accusations is used constantly by the thugs to their advantage. In their knuckle dragging minds their rules supersede civility.