Grand Haven State Park shut down following disturbance

Posted 9:43 PM, July 3, 2017, by , Updated at 10:19PM, July 3, 2017

Police at Grand Haven state park following disturbance. Courtesy Becky Vargo, Grand Haven Tribune.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven State Beach was evacuated following a large disturbance involving a reported 300 people.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch says the beach was evacuated and closed following a report Monday night of a large disturbance in the park. The nature of the disturbance was unclear according to dispatch officials, but Grand Haven Tribune reports that around 8:30 p.m., a large fight broke out.

Grand Haven police and Ottawa County deputies were sent to help escort people off the beach.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest developments as they come.

