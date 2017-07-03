Police: 4 charged in Grand Rapids robbery, kidnapping

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say four people are facing charges after a man was kidnapped last week.

Marquan Reuben-Ray Cummings, Robert Kenneth Daniel Long, Logan Love and Qumarie Myron Trimble were arraigned Monday on various charges stemming from the June 30 incident.

Police say a 53-year-old man was kidnapped from the Grand Rapids area during a robbery just after midnight on June 30. He was taken to Gratiot County, where he was able to escape later that morning, according to a release.

The victim told police about the suspect’s vehicle and Grand Rapids Police spotted it along Rumsey Street SW at about 10:18 a.m. June 30. Two of the suspects were arrested after fleeing, police said.

Two other suspects were arrested that evening in the 500 block of Worden Street SE.

All four men are charged with armed robbery. Love, 20, and Long, 24, are also charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Trimble, 20, and Cummings, 19, each face unlawful imprisonment charges in addition to the armed robbery charge.

The suspects are scheduled to be back in court July 11.