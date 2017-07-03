Report: Fireworks explosion on pontoon sends at least 3 to hospital

Posted 8:47 PM, July 3, 2017, by , Updated at 08:56PM, July 3, 2017

Pontoon fireworks explosion, courtesy Deb Roach.

GILEAD LAKE, Mich. — A pontoon launching fireworks on a lake in Branch County exploded Sunday night, sending at least three men to the hospital.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. at Gilead Lake. The Daily Reporter says Bronson fire officials believe the incident began when a spark when into a bucket of mortar round-type of fireworks, which caused an explosion that blew people off the pontoon.

The paper reports the three men were taken to the hospital after the explosion for various burn wounds. One of those men is reportedly in serious condition and on a ventilator.

The show is funded by Gilead Lake residents every year.

