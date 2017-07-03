Why would tire shops refuse to repair tires more than 6 years old?
-
Ethiopian suspension on international adoptions has West Michigan family worried for soon-to-be-son with heart condition
-
Strangers buy car for 20-year-old Texas man who walks 3 miles to work
-
Bingo! — Teen volunteer brings game, prizes to homeless shelter
-
Arkansas dad posts ‘child molester’ sign over daughter’s relationship with neighbor
-
Some great deals are fake deals on selling apps
-
-
Jury begins deliberating sex charges against Bill Cosby
-
Allegan Co. residents in 2-year push for road repairs
-
Legislation to change natural resources fund sparks outcry
-
Michigan teen gets birthday gift from deceased father
-
Man killed after sale on app goes horribly wrong; 3 teens charged
-
-
88-year-old Indiana man makes blankets for police to give to children
-
Video shows truck dragging car – with driver still inside – after collision
-
Daughter to bury father missing for 50 years in Vietnam
1 Comment
Old Bob
Because all garages are own and operated by crooks.