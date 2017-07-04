5 people taken into custody at hot dog contest

Posted 2:45 PM, July 4, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say five people have been taken into custody after trying to disrupt the annual Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest in New York.

About midway through the men’s competition, some people amid the crowd of spectators at the contest on the Coney Island boardwalk appeared to be trying to unfold a black banner. Police stationed at the event rushed into the crowd, handcuffed the demonstrators and took them away.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had members giving away free vegan hot dogs outside the event, but a spokeswoman says the people arrested inside weren’t with PETA.

