Aero Med responds after man injured in explosion in Newaygo Co.

BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital by Aero Med after being injured in an explosion Tuesday in Newaygo County.

The explosion was reported at 2:44 p.m. in the 7800 block of W. 104th Street in Bridgeton Township, according to the the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch.

It’s unclear how severe the man’s injuries are.

Newaygo County dispatch says the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time and officials are still at the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information becomes available.