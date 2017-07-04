Allegan celebrates Fourth of July with parade, fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN, Mich. -- Fourth of July celebrations are in full swing in West Michigan Monday night.

Many who attended the parade and fireworks show in the city of Allegan say they prefer the atmosphere small towns provide when it comes to celebrating the holiday.

"I think it helps you connect more with a parade than when you're in a big town," said Gary Kiraly, a parade attendee. "And there's thousands of people and you may not even be able to see the parade."

For the actual fireworks display, people gathered at the Riverfront downtown.

"It's over the water, and with the fountains it's absolutely gorgeous," said Mary Colborn, another attendee. "I just fell like these fireworks you can see them better. And they do a really phenomenal job for such a small town."