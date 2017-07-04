Calley starts new effort to make Legislature part-time

Posted 12:32 PM, July 4, 2017, by

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is starting a new effort to make Michigan’s Legislature part-time.

The Detroit News reports Calley’s Clean Michigan Committee announced Monday it submitted a new petition with revised language to the Secretary of State.

The new petition would generally require lawmakers to finish the regular legislative session by April 15 each year. The previous version sought to limit the regular session to 90 consecutive days.

In a statement, Calley says his group has learned about legal strategy opponents plan to use try to defeat the effort. The Portland Republican says the group decided “to take every step to ensure voters have their say on this important reform.”

The Clean Michigan Committee had struggled to get the Board of State Canvassers to approve the original petition language.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s