Field of Flight wrapping up in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Rain may have scared a few people away from the Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival last week, but once the sun started shining, the fields were packed.

Organizers say the events has been an annual tradition since 1980, and every year the Field of Flight event in Battle Creek gets bigger, bringing in people from all over the country.

"You know this was always here when we are growing up," said Dan Lutz, who now lives in New Jersey. "It’s so nice that this tradition has continued and people still support in the community."

By the time the festival ends Tuesday night, more than 130,000 people will have visited. They're ending their 2017 run with a bang, featuring a fireworks show and live music.

"It's been phenomenal," said Barb Haluszka, executive director of Field of Flight. "Even with the ups and the downs with the weather a little bit it's still just absolutely perfect. People are still trickling in."

The fireworks show starts Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. Leading up to it, there will be a lumber show, motorcycle show, and the marquee event: the hot air balloon show. The schedule can be found at the Field of Flight website.