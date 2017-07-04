Illinois Senate overrides Rauner’s budget vetoes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s vetoes of a $36 billion budget plan and $5 billion income tax increase.

The Democratic-controlled chamber acted within 30 minutes Tuesday of the Republican governor’s vetoes.

The vote was 36-19 to override legislation to increase the personal income tax rate by 32 percent.

It supports a $36 billion spending plan that Rauner also vetoed. The Senate voted 39-15 to reverse that vote.

House Speaker Michael Madigan — a Chicago Democrat — has pledged to override the vetoes too. But he did not plan to call overrides on Tuesday.

