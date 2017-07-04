Man killed after being thrown off jet ski

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A man was killed after he was thrown off and hit by his own jet ski on Magician Lake early Tuesday evening.

Cass County Sheriff’s deputies say Derek Jackson, 28, was on his jet ski when he hit a wave, throwing him off. He was subsequently hit by the same jet ski.

Jackson was airlifted to a hospital in Indiana, where he was pronounced dead. The coroner’s office ruled it was a drowning.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, however, deputies say alcohol wasn’t a factor and that the victim was wearing a life jacket.