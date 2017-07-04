One dead in overnight shooting in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police responded to reports of shots fired near the 1300 block of Sanford Street in Muskegon.

Upon arrival, officers found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second shooting in the Muskegon area in the past week. On Sunday, 7-year-old J’Anthony Bell was another victim in a shooting where he was injured by crossfire after a man opened fire on Ivory Avenue. A man was killed in that shooting.

Both incidents are under investigation.