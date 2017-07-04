VP Mike Pence walks in Grandville Fourth of July Parade

Posted 10:23 AM, July 4, 2017, by , Updated at 04:21PM, July 4, 2017

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- Vice President Mike Pence walked in Grandville's Independence Day Parade Tuesday.

Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence were escorted by the Secret Service as they spent nearly two hours walking the parade route along Wilson Avenue.

They were accompanied by Gov. Rick Snyder and Rep. Bill Huizenga.

Air Force Two arrived at Gerald R. Ford International Airport at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday and departed at about 1:45 p.m.

The airport confirmed to FOX 17 on Monday that representatives for the VP had reached out to them last week, urging them to prepare for a possible arrival on Independence Day.

Air Force Two arrives at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Tuesday, July 4th.

Federal Aviation Administration restrictions to airspace around Ford Airport were put into place recently – VIP restrictions that also ban flights over Grandville during the parade. Those restrictions were in place from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. through 12:30 to 1:45 p.m.

1 Comment