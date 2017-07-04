Police pursuit ends with two vehicle crash, three people injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect led police on a four-mile pursuit on Monday from Gull Road in Comstock Township all the way into the City of Kalamazoo.

Around 11:20 p.m. Michigan State Police attempted to make a traffic stop of a 27-year-old South Haven man when he decided to flee.

The suspect led police west on West North Street before running a red light at South Park Street where he crashed into another vehicle.

Three individuals from the vehicle that was hit by the suspect’s vehicle were taken to Bronson Hospital for unknown injuries.

According to police, the suspect has multiple warrants, he was driving on a suspended license and was in possession of open intoxicants and marijuana.

Police are still investigating this crash and the name of the suspect is being withheld at this time.