Used firework reignites in trashcan, burns side of home in Muskegon Twp

MUSKEGON TWP, Mich. — A house fire started in Muskegon Township after a used firework reignited in the trash Tuesday evening.

Muskegon Township firefighters say a family threw used fireworks inside a plastic trash can against the house in the 900 block of N Mill Iron Road. The fireworks were still hot and started a fire that burned the front side of the home.

Nobody was hurt/

Fire and smoke damage to the house will prevent the family from staying there. The Red Cross will be housing them until their home is cleared out.

Firefighters recommend expended fireworks be dumped into a five-gallon bucket of water. Wait a day, and then throw them away.