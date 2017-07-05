1 US soldier killed, 2 wounded in southern Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says that one U.S. Army soldier was killed and two others were injured in southern Afghanistan.

The U.S. says Pfc. Hansen B. Kirkpatrick, 19, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Monday in an indirect fire attack in Helmand Province. He was assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Two soldiers were wounded in the attack. Their wounds aren’t considered life-threatening and they’re being treated at a coalition medical facility.

There has been a recent increase in U.S. military deaths and injuries in Afghanistan as the fighting season with the Taliban becomes more intense and American forces work more closely with their Afghan partners in the battle.

Hundreds of U.S. forces, including Marines, are in the south

