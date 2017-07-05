× Detroit Symphony plans hometown send-off before Asian tour

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is playing a hometown send-off concert this weekend as it prepares for its Asian tour.

The orchestra says the free Detroit performance is Sunday, two days before departing. It will be webcast via the “Live from Orchestra Hall” series.

The tour itinerary includes its first concert in Japan in nearly two decades and the ensemble’s inaugural trek to China.

Music Director Leonard Slatkin will conduct the orchestra in 11 concerts that include Tokyo and Shanghai. Slatkin says he and the musicians are eager to play live for people who have been “watching us on their screens.”