Female police officer critical after shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and is in extremely critical condition.
The New York Police Department wrote on Twitter that the officer was shot while in a patrol vehicle with her partner in the Bronx early Wednesday.
The shooting took place near the corner of Morris Ave and East 183 Street.
The 12-year veteran officer has been hospitalized at St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.
Police say there are no outstanding suspects.