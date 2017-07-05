Female police officer critical after shooting in the Bronx

Posted 3:38 AM, July 5, 2017, by

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and is in extremely critical condition.

The New York Police Department wrote on Twitter that the officer was shot while in a patrol vehicle with her partner in the Bronx early Wednesday.

The shooting took place near the corner of Morris Ave and East 183 Street.

The 12-year veteran officer has been hospitalized at St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s